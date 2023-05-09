The Lexus TX is the latest SUV to join the premium brand's range, and the marque is releasing the first teaser image of the model. The company is not providing many official details yet because just two sentences accompany this picture:

"Something big is coming! Introducing the first-ever Lexus TX, coming soon."

The TX is reportedly Lexus' more premium take on the Toyota Grand Highlander. The three-row seating layout allegedly provides customers an offering that's larger than the now-defunct RX L three-row but a bit smaller than the GX and LX SUVs.

Trademark filings suggest Lexus plans to offer at least three powertrains for the TX. The brand filed paperwork for the monikers TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+.

Lexus TX Teaser 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Above, you can see how the TX's styling compares to the Grand Highlander. The Lexus features a blacked-out D-pillar and pointy taillights. A sharp crease outlines the wheel wells.

There are no details available yet about how much the TX and Grand Highlander have mechanically in common. The Toyota is available with three engines. The base unit is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. There's also a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The range-topping powertrain is the Hybrid Max that makes 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet.

The Toyota is available with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a head-up display. Heated and ventilated seats for the first and second rows are also among the features. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist.

The Grand Highlander rides on the TNGA-K platform and the TX presumably would too. Production for both will reportedly take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana. The Grand Highlander won't go on sale until late summer 2023.