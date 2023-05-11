Just days after teasing the TX, Lexus is showing off the first images of the next-gen GX. The two pictures show the headlights and rear badge of the upcoming SUV.

In front, the new GX appears to have a more chiseled appearance. The hood has raised sections on the outer edges. The fenders appear to have boxy flares. The headlights feature arrow-shaped running lights, and there are three distinct lamps in the upper section. There appears to be additional illumination in the lower section. A sharp edge on the side of the grille is visible.

Gallery: Lexus GX Teasers

2 Photos

The shot from the back shows less. We can see the Lexus emblem. The red bar underneath might connect to the taillights.

Lexus doesn't give away much more than that. The text of its teaser says: "Don’t call it a comeback. The all-new 2024 Lexus GX, coming soon."

The new GX reportedly rides on the GA-F body-on-frame platform. It also allegedly gains the automaker's latest hybrid powertrains.

The current GX is a fairly old vehicle. It went on sale for the 2010 model year. Lexus updated it for 2020 with elements like an available Off-Road Package with Crawl Control and an improved version of the Lexus Safety System+.

Lexus is also teasing the upcoming TX. It slots below the GX in the brand's SUV lineup but still reportedly offers three rows of seating. The model replaces the RX L. The vehicle allegedly has a lot in common with the Toyota Grand Highlander. The company would reportedly build both of them at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana factory.

Trademark filings suggest the TX would be available in TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+ models. We don't have any specifics about these powerplants yet.

It's not clear when the GX or TX debut. The fact that Lexus is teasing them both at nearly the same time suggests we could see the two SUVs soon.