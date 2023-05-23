Last week, our spies caught a prototype of the first-ever Lexus TX testing on public streets in Michigan with tons of camouflage. It turns out the full and official debut of the vehicle will come much sooner than we thought, though. The luxury brand releases two new teaser images with the large SUV and confirms June 8 as its debut date.

This isn’t the only valuable piece of information in the new release, though. One of the teaser images also shows the TX’s cabin with a three-row configuration. However, this doesn’t seem to be your typical seven-seat SUV as there are a total of six seats. There are two seats at the front, two captain’s chairs in the second row featuring folding armrests and possibly a removable console in between (same feature as in the Toyota Grand Highlander), and another pair of seats in the third row.

Gallery: Lexus TX teaser images

2 Photos

The other teaser image depicts the front passenger door from the inside and there’s a Mark Levinson logo on the upper speaker that’s integrated into the door panel. Not much else can be seen, aside from a small part of the center screen with what appears to be a rotary climate control knob.

As far as we know, the TX will be a posher version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. If this turns out to be true, there might be more than just components shared between the two SUVs. The Grand Highlander, for example, features two 12.3-inch screens – one for the digital instrument cluster and another one for the infotainment system. The same layout could probably be expected for the TX as well.

In terms of engines, trademark fillings suggest the TX will come in TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+ trim levels. There’s no official word from Lexus yet but we believe the model with the 'h' in the designation will be a hybrid, while the 'h+' could belong to a plug-in hybrid model. We will surely know more (hopefully everything) on June 8 when the TX will make its full and official debut.