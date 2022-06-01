Listen to this article

Lexus launched the three-row RX L back in 2017 at the LA Auto Show. Lexus just revealed the fifth-generation RX, but it won’t be available in its largest configuration. A Lexus spokesperson has confirmed to Motor1.com that the 2023 RX “is launching with just two rows.” Nowhere in the press release for the new crossover does Lexus mention there will be three rows of seats for the 2023 RX.

There are rumors that Toyota is preparing a pair of new three-row crossovers specifically designed for the US market. One will arrive with a Toyota badge, while the other will wear the Lexus logo. The new three-row Lexus, possibly called the Lexus TX, will slot above the RX in the lineup while providing an extra row of chairs.

Gallery: 2023 Lexus RX

74 Photos

There are few details about the alleged TX, but it’ll allegedly share its underpinnings with the three-row Toyota in development. Lexus has filed trademarks for the TX550h+, the TX350, and the TX500h, but these are not gospel when it comes to predicting future products. The new TX would slot below the GX and LX in the Lexus lineup.

While the loss of the three-row RX might disappoint some, while is unlikely to return in the future, the upgrades over the previous generation should satisfy most. The new RX rides on the GA-K platform, which is new and helps the crossover cut some weight while growing the wheelbase and shortening the overall length.

Lexus will offer the 2023 RX with four powertrains, three of which are hybrids. Lexus only detailed three powertrains, with information on the 450h+ plug-in hybrid coming later. The RX will launch with either a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a 2.5-liter hybrid, or a 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder hybrid.

The turbo hybrid pumps out 367 horsepower (273 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. This engine also gets the F Sport Performance designation, and it’s capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.9 seconds while returning 26 miles per gallon combined. The RX350h with its 2.5-liter hybrid returns 33 mpg combined.

Sales for the new 2023 Lexus RX will begin in late 2022. Lexus hasn’t announced the starting price, but that information should arrive closer to the crossover’s on-sale date. It’ll be available in six trim levels and just two rows of seats. You’ll have to look elsewhere for three rows.