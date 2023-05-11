Aston Martin is in the midst of a banner year. The brand is experiencing a global renaissance. Its Formula One team sits in second place in the World's Constructor Championship, with Fernando Alonzo comfortably third in the driver's standings. This makes it the perfect time for the automaker to announce the launch of eight new front-engine sports cars over the next two years.

Leading off is a replacement for the Aston Martin DB11. Following the traditional naming convention, this car will likely be known as the DB12. The new car's launch will kick off a frenzy of new products which, according to the automaker's chairman Lawrence Stroll, will deliver new technology, integrate the performance from the F1 team, and provide premium luxury.

Following the DB11's successor, replacements for the Aston Martin Vantage and DBS are planned. Most of the new cars will be variations on these models. However, Stroll indicated the lineup would include a new model that stands alone in the market. “We’ve created a new sector above GT,” said Stroll. “A true high level of luxury with a high level of performance. Something new.”

In addition to the new sports cars, Aston Martin continues to move forward with launching its first electric car. Planned for 2025, Stroll indicated the company hired several hundred people to manage the in-house development, stressing that the vehicle "still has to be an Aston Martin experience with EV."

Stroll noted that the software and manufacturing issues that hampered the delivery of the Valkyrie were resolved and that more than 100 cars had been delivered. He also indicated that Aston Martin would continue to develop mid-engine cars leveraging its F1 know-how. In addition to the Valhalla, another supercar in the realm of the Valkyrie is a distinct possibility.

As for the Aston Martin brand itself, the company continues to expand its reach as a global luxury brand by partnering with designers to create limited-edition watches and preserving its heritage by building parts for its classic cars. Those efforts, coupled with the early success of the F1 team this year, and a reinvigorated product line, has the company firing on all cylinders.