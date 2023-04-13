Listen to this article

When Aston Martin introduced the DBS 770 Ultimate back in January, it also announced a convertible version but only showed the coupe. The Gaydon-based luxury brand is now filling in the blanks by unveiling the drop-dead gorgeous Volante with its unlimited headroom. It's the rarer of the two body styles since only 199 will be produced whereas the model with the fixed roof is getting 300 copies.

We rarely have the opportunity to say this about a new car, but there's no such thing as a bad angle on this stunner. While looks are subjective, no one can deny it's the most powerful Aston Martin road car ever. Indeed, it uses an uprated 5.2-liter V12 with 770 PS (hence the name), which works out to 759 horsepower. The twin-turbo beast delivers a massive 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque from just 1,800 rpm for effortless cruising.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante

Even though it's sold out, AM went through the trouble of launching a configurator with a plethora of colors to choose from for both the exterior and the cabin. Special edition cars are rarely configurable, but this one has options varying from chrome or black badges to a carbon fiber package. In addition, the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante can come bundled with a four-piece leather luggage set.

All coupes and convertibles ride on bespoke 21-inch wheels with an intricate multi-spoke design derived from the alloys fitted to the Valkyrie and the one-off Victor. The wheels – which seem to be a real pain to clean – come in satin silver or satin black, with the latter also offered with a diamond-turned finish. Aston Martin fits the cars with Pirelli P Zero measuring 265/35 R21 front and 305/30 R21 at the rear.

The last hurrah for the DBS gets fancy sill plates showing the fabled wings along with a special "770 Ultimate" logo and limited-edition numbering to highlight its exclusivity. The Q by Aston Martin division can tint the carbon fiber, apply woven leather seat inserts, and paint body graphics as part of a wider array of personalization options.

Production has already commenced and the first deliveries to customers are scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.