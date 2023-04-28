Aston Martin is making it easier to keep important, classic vehicles like the DB4, DB5, DB6, and some V8 models from the 1960s and 1970s on the road. The company is re-introducing vital mechanical parts like engine blocks, cylinder heads, and gearboxes.

All of the new pieces comply with the original manufacturer specifications. They also come with documentation to support the provenance of the replacement parts.

Gallery: Aston Martin New Parts For DB4, DB5, DB6, And Some V8 Models

7 Photos

Aston Martin's continuation car program is partially responsible for re-introducing these parts. The company had to create new tooling to make the components for vehicles like its DB5 Goldfinger and DB4 GT Zagato. With that work done, there's a money-making opportunity to sell the pieces to existing owners of the original cars.

The company worked with ZF for creating a gearbox that matches the original specification. It's the first time new examples of this part are available since the early 1970s, according to Aston Martin's announcement.

These original vehicles are quite valuable today. For example, duPont Registry currently has a listing for a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 with an asking price of $898,780.

Aston Martin is hardly alone when it comes to re-introducing parts for classic models. Brands like Mercedes-Benz and Porsche maintain large catalogs of components for retro vehicles. At least in Japan, Mazda has reproduction components for the first-gen MX-5 Miata and the second- and third-generation RX-7.

Over the past several years, Toyota brought pack parts for several enthusiast-loved models through the automaker's GR Heritage Parts Project. This has included pieces for the third- and fourth-gen Supra. The 2000GT, FJ40 Land Cruiser, and AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno have received attention, too.

In a related development, we're seeing a few automakers introduce modern infotainment systems for classic models. Jaguar Land Rover has such a unit that even fits into an E-Type. Similarly, Porche has a product that slots into the 2005-2008 911, 2005-2008 Cayman and Boxster, and 2003 to 2008 Cayenne that even includes navigation.