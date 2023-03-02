Listen to this article

Aston Martin is preparing a big overhaul of its model lineup and more detailed information will be revealed during a capital markets day for investors later this year. According to the company’s chairman Lawrence Stroll, the range will also include a fully electric vehicle that will be announced this summer.

Just earlier this year, our spies caught the successor to today’s DB11 and this machine is expected to be unveiled later this year. The Vantage and DBS are also due to be overhauled, Stroll confirmed during an earnings call with investors earlier this week. The DB11 is the oldest of the trio and is expected to reach dealers and buyers first. Having been launched in 2016, we don’t know whether it will receive a facelift or full generation change.

"You will see the cars this summer that are going to take us through our combustion story, our hybrid story, and take us through our plans for electrification," Stroll said during the call. "It will be a real clear vision of the journey I’ve been building for the last three years."

When Stroll arrived at Aston Martin and replaced Andy Palmer as a chairman, the earlier projects for electric vehicles from the brand – the Rapide E and Lagonda – were canceled. Instead, the British company is set to start producing two other electric vehicles, a sports car and an SUV, at its Gaydon factory starting in the middle of the decade. Not much else is known but it seems likely that we will learn more about one of the two electric products during the capital markets day this summer.

With positive news coming from the company’s financial department – a quarterly operating profit of £6.6 million (around $7.9 million with the current exchange rates) in the last three months – it seems that Aston Martin finally has the financial potential to develop and launch its first electric vehicle. What’s even more important, the firm forecast it will sell no fewer than 7,000 cars this year with the DBX once again expected to be the best-seller. Last year, the Gaydon-based automaker delivered around 6,400 vehicles globally.