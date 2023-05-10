The 2024 Ford Ranger is the latest generation of the brand's midsized pickup. Along with some of the specs, the automaker announces the base price and the cost of the rugged Raptor variant. Since we have these costs, let's see how the new Ranger stacks up to the competition.

Model Price (Including Destination Fee) 2024 Ford Ranger $34,160 2023 Chevrolet Colorado WT 2WD $30,695 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation 2WD $38,395 2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4X4 $40,570 2023 Nissan Frontier King Cab S 4X2 $30,705 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR 2WD $29,585

The new Ranger has the third-highest base price among its direct competitors. However, it's worth keeping a few things in mind. First, the Ford is the only 2024 product of the group, and there could be cost adjustments when these other models enter the new year. For example, Toyota is teasing a new generation of the Tacoma, which could have a significant effect on the starting price.

The Ranger Raptor is the off-road-oriented version of the pickup. It comes standard with four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, and locking differentials for both axles. The truck rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires. The suspension includes 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks.

Here's how the Ranger Raptor's price compares to the rugged variants of other midsize pickups.

Model Price (Including Destination Fee) 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor $56,960 2023 Colorado ZR2 4WD $48,690 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X 4WD $56,995 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4X4 $52,790 2023 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4x4 $40,235 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4WD $49,020

The new Ranger Raptor is nearly the most expensive model among these competitors. The Canyon AT4X is just $35 more. However, we know the 2024 Tacoma is coming with the even more rugged Trailhunter trim that fits above the TRD Pro. We don't have any technical details about it yet, but Toyota says the model has "purpose-built engineering and robust components."

Ford will begin taking orders for the 2024 Ranger, including the Raptor, later in May. Both of them will be available in late summer.