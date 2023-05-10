Ford introduced the fifth-generation Ranger in late 2021. The new Ranger Raptor debuted in early 2022, but these launches were for markets outside of the US. Today, the automaker is introducing the 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor that we'll get in North America.

The new pickup is quite similar to its global counterpart inside and out. However, things are different under the hood. The Ranger Raptor uses Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, just like the global variant, but it produces much more power in the US-bound truck. The powertrain makes 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. The engine pairs with Ford's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and is the only gearbox available across the new Ranger lineup.

The 2024 Ranger's standard engine is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Ford will offer the pickup with the larger 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 shared with the F-150 and Bronco, which produces 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The Raptor features an advanced four-wheel drive system and an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with locking front and rear differentials. Seventeen-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires hide under the truck's flared fenders with functional vents. Ford can mount the tires on optional 17-inch beadlock wheels with available bead locks for extra-low tire pressure situations.

The Raptor's drive modes – Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja – change the performance of the truck's 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. The modes also alter the engine, transmission, ABS calibration, traction control, steering, and throttle. The various options even change the instrument cluster and touchscreen. The truck also features an active valve exhaust system with Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Baja settings.

The Ranger will be available in four trims: XL, XLT, Lariat, and Raptor. The XL will feature a black grille, grille bar, and grille surround. The XLT and Lariat stand out with gray accents on the grille bar and surround, with Ford offering the two trims with an optional chrome upgrade. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard on the XL and XLT, with the Ranger Lariat riding on 18-inch ones.

Customers can begin ordering the 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor later this month. The entry-level model will start at $34,160 (prices include the $1,595 destination charge), with the Raptor costing $56,960. The previous-generation 2023 Ranger XL starts at $28,895 with its $1,495 destination charge. Both trucks will go on sale in late summer; however, the Ranger with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 won't be available until late fall.