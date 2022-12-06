Listen to this article

The GMC Canyon was overhauled completely in August this year with a new engine and transmission, as well as a hardcore AT4X trim level. It is shaping up as a very solid mid-size pickup truck that is significantly better than its predecessor, but that also means it is more expensive. We have early information regarding the pricing of the 2023 Canyon and it shows the brand-new model costs a lot more than the previous generation truck.

The details you will see below are not official and come from GM Authority. We’ve contacted GMC for official information and will update this article if and when we hear back. Meanwhile, the online publication reports the 2023 Canyon starts at an MSRP of $38,095 with a $1,495 destination fee included. This figure is for the base Elevation 2WD trim and a quick comparison with the 2022 model shows the latter is $7,605 more affordable than the newer model in entry-level grade.

Gallery: 2023 GMC Canyon

32 Photos

If we take a look at the flagship variants, the 2023 Canyon costs at least $66,290 for the AT4X Edition, while the 2022 Canyon starts at $54,140 for the Denali with a 2.8-liter diesel. As a side note, GMC still lists the 2022 model on its official website.

2023 GMC Canyon pricing Trim Level Drivetrain Powertrain 2023 MSRP + DFC Elevation 2WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $38,095 Elevation 4WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $41,395 AT4 4WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $45,395 Denali 4WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $52,495 AT4X 4WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $56,995 AT4X Edition 1 4WD Turbo High-Output 2.7L I4 L3B $66,290

As you can see from the table above, the 2023 truck has only one engine option. This is a 2.7-liter turbocharged mill with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic and sends power to either the rear or all four wheels depending on the configuration. As a reminder, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado uses the same engine available in three power stages. All three versions, however, use mostly the same hardware.

The heavily upgraded 2023 Canyon is planned to go into production on January 25 at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri. We expect to see full and official pricing for the truck in the coming weeks so stay tuned.