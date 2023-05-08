The track at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is once again alive with the sound of raucous V8 power. To refresh your memory, this exceedingly flat runway in Florida used to be the final destination for Space Shuttles coming back from space. It's also long, with 2.5 miles of usable surface to seek ultimate top-speed thrills. And since it's right on the Florida coast, being at sea level means the best possible altitude for making horsepower.

For this particular pass, only a portion of the available runway is being used for standing-mile acceleration runs. That's an ideal venue for the Lamborghini Urus, as its SUV body isn't as well-suited for extreme speed as, say, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Specifically, this is a 2022 model which means there's a 641-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. It drives all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and when traction allows, it can sprint from a standstill to 60 mph in under four seconds. That's not bad for a five-passenger, 2.5-ton SUV. In fact, it's one of the quickest SUVs in the world.

According to the video, weather conditions appear excellent for making a strong run with cool temperatures and modest winds. Given enough room to run, the Urus is capable of reaching 190 mph. Can that happen in the span of a mile?

As you've likely read the headline of this article, the answer is no. It's certainly not for lack of trying, however. The driver in this red Urus takes it easy off the start, choosing to just roll onto the throttle instead of engaging launch control. As such, the 0-60 time is only around five seconds. After that, it's all Lamborghini magic with a stirring full-throttle V8 soundtrack as the SUV inhales the runway. It takes just four more seconds for the Urus to reach 120 mph, and another 14 to pass 160 mph.

With the Space Shuttle Inspiration mock-up zipping past on the left, the Lambo approaches the one-mile flags on the right with the speedometer still climbing steadily. We see 166 mph indicated on the video, though the official recorded speed is 163.50 mph. From start to finish, the run takes 32 seconds.

Perhaps we'll see another Urus run using the 2.5-mile version of the runway for a proper top-speed run in the near future. For now, this clip serves as a reminder of just how properly quick Lamborghini's super SUV can go about its business.