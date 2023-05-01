Even as variants like the Z06 and E-Ray join the range, the regular C8 Corvette continues to be a potent performance car. This video showcases the top speed the standard 'Vette with the Z51 Performance Package can reach in the standing mile.

This Corvette gets to do two runs. In both cases, the car accelerates quickly up to around 120 miles per hour. The gear change at that speed causes the vehicle to gain speed more gradually. The velocity keeps increasing, though.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

This Corvette's fastest run is 169.179 miles per hour. The video doesn't specify, but the second run appears to be the faster of the two because the speedometer briefly shows 172 mph, versus 171 mph in the first attempt.

The Z51 pack includes quite of bit of equipment. Most notably, the performance exhaust boosts the engine output to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It also adds an electronic limited-slip differential and an additional radiator for better cooling. The suspension features manually adjustable threaded spring seats. Brembo brakes improve stopping ability. These cars come with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that have a 19-inch diameter in front and a 20-inch diameter at the back.

A 2023 Corvette starts at $65,895 after the $1,395 destination charge. The Z51 Performance Package adds $6,345 to the price.

It would be intriguing to see what speeds the Z06 and E-Ray could reach on this course. Both of them have significantly more power than the standard Corvette, which could translate into a higher speed in the standing mile depending on their gearing.

The Z06 boasts the 5.5-liter LT6 V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and an 8,600-rpm redline. It makes 670 hp. The model hits 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 189 mph.

The E-Ray has the standard model's 6.2-liter V8 but adds electric motors to the front axle to increase the total output to 655 hp. With the all-wheel-drive layout, Chevy says it hits 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, but the company doesn't outline the top speed.