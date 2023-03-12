Listen to this article

Ferrari has done it – the Italian automaker has launched a four-door, kind of high-riding model that it refuses to call an SUV. Its name is the Purosangue, or "pure breed." While the bigger cargo area and more seats spell practicality, Ferrari didn't completely devoid the Purosangue with the performance chops the company is known for. The Purosangue is a quick and fast machine, and this video from Motorsport Magazine aims to demonstrate that.

The video started with a quick walkaround of the Ferrari Purosangue, showing the hidden rear door handle and suicide doors. But the juicy part of the short video came afterward, showing a clear view of the instrument panel.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue: First Drive

271 Photos

With launch control activated, the video wants to show the Purosangue's acceleration from a standstill. It didn't come with an official timing, though, so we got our own stopwatch to time the test for you.

From zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), our timer showed 3.4 seconds, which was almost at par with Ferrari's declared figure of 3.3 seconds. Continuing on to 155 mph (250 km/h), it was able to complete so in under 15 seconds. That's mighty impressive, though we have to be reminded that the Purosangue can achieve a top speed of over 192 mph (309 km/h).

All of this is possible through the Purosangue's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that puts out up to 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet (716 Newton-meters) of torque. These are touted to be the highest output of any Ferrari GT in history.

The Purosangue is certainly a super non-SUV to be reckoned with, but there's a premium for that. Its price tag starts at $393,350 in the US, excluding the mandatory $5,000 destination charges and an expected gas-guzzler tax that's yet to be determined. This puts the Purosangue well above the base Rolls-Royce Cullinan in terms of pricing, and roughly $170,000 pricier than a standard Lamborghini Urus.