Imagine you're one of the lucky few to order the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Looking at the build sheet, you're pouring over colors, graphics packages, and interior choices. Then you look at the options sheet and notice that a sunroof is $9,995. That's got to be a typo, right? Right?

Order any other Dodge Challenger, and the sunroof option costs $1,295. That's chump change on a car costing over $70,000 and adds about two percent to the list price of an SRT Hellcat. However, the starting list price of the Demon 170 is $96,666, but the sunroof will increase the price by a full 10 percent.

Why? Is the Demon's sunroof made from titanium or shatterproof crystal? That money will buy you a 392 Hemi crate motor with enough money left over for a set of Hoosier Drag Radials. Every other option for the Demon looks like it costs about the same as it would on the base V6 Challenger SXT. But what's really interesting is the sunroof option on the Demon is the same $9,995 in US or Canadian money.

A company representative confirmed the sunroof option price in an email, which read, “The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car in the world. A sunroof goes against the ethos of the vehicle, but we are making it available for customers who truly desire one.” In other words, Dodge really doesn't want to sell the Demon with a sunroof unless it really has to.

Fully loaded, the most expensive SRT Demon 170 costs $133,421 and includes a sunroof. But the price isn't the most incredible number. For that money, you get a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes an astounding 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque when running on E85 fuel. It can reach 60 mph in 1.66 seconds and runs an 8.91-second quarter mile at 151 mph. However, if you want to feel the wind in your hair while you live your life a quarter mile at a time, you can do it, but you're gonna pay for it.