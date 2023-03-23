Listen to this article

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is among the most exciting vehicle debuts so far this year. The company begins accepting orders on March 27. While a traditional configurator isn't yet available, there's now a site where you can see the full pricing and options for the new muscle car. If you want everything available, then the total cost would be $133,421 after the necessary fees.

The Demon 170 starts at $96,666. Plus, there's a $1,595 destination fee and a $2,100 gas guzzler charge. For that, a buyer gets a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque on E85. The output is 900 hp and 810 lb-ft on E10. Inside, there's a spartan cabin with just a fabric-covered driver's seat – no passenger chair or rear bench. There's also no trunk carpet or even a light in there.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

The Demon 170 is available in 14 exterior colors. Only three are no-cost options: White Knuckle, Pitch Black, and Torred. Seven are $95: Granite, Destroyer Grey, Triple Nickel, F8 Green, B5 Blue, Frostbite, and Plum Crazy. Four are $395: Octane Red, Sinamon Stick, Go Mango, and Sublime.

In addition, buyers can specify a Satin Black hood for $1,995. The hood, roof, and decklid can be Satin Black for $3,495.

The Demon 170 comes standard with forged aluminum wheels. The carbon-fiber and aluminum two-piece wheels add $11,495 to the vehicle's price.

Of course, Dodge offers the Demon 170 with more than just a driver's seat. Adding a passenger chair and rear bench is a $1,995 upgrade. You can opt for a mix of Alcantara and Laguna leather in black or Demonic Red for $5,995. Other interior options include a sunroof for $9,995, Demonic Red seatbelts for $395, a trunk dress kit for $295, and GPS navigation for $995.

Technically, dealers are not yet accepting orders at the time of this story's publication. However, Brooks from DragTimes has a video alleging that one dealer has nine allocations and is asking $300,000 for the Demon 170s. Granted, this is one isolated example. Dodge intends to prioritize orders at MSRP, meaning those vehicles would go into production first.

