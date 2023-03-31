Listen to this article

The Engineering Explained YouTube channel accuses Dodge of stretching the facts by quoting the Demon 170's 0-to-60-miles-per-hour time at 1.66 seconds because the figure includes a rollout, among other issues. The automaker doesn't make the disclaimers clear in any info about the muscle car. The video also goes through all of the factors necessary for achieving the ridiculously quick acceleration time.

A rollout refers to the way automakers calculate 0-60 times. The process ignores roughly the first foot of acceleration. Rather than figuring things out from a complete stop, the vehicle already is moving when the stopwatch starts.

The video also complains about Dodge stipulating that the 1.66-second time to 60 mph is when running on a prepped surface. That preparation sticks a vehicle to the course, which allows for quicker acceleration thanks to the extra traction. However, the argument is that public roads aren't like this, so this makes the Demon 170 appear quicker than it actually is.

The math presented in this video indicates that the Demon 170's actual 0-60 time without factoring in a rollout but on a prepped surface is likely between 1.79 and 1.91 seconds. While slower than the quoted 1.66 seconds, it's still quicker than 2.0 seconds to 60 mph.

The clip also mentions that achieving this time requires being on drag radials. Specifically, the Demon 170 wears 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R tires at the rear. While fantastic at the strip, this rubber suffers at any time the conditions aren't ideal. Dodge is offering an optional wheel-and-tire package that's more forgiving on public roads.

After going through a lot of math, Engineering Explained estimates how quick the Demon 170 can be on normal roads. The predicted time would be around 2.5 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Keep in mind that the numbers in this video are based on mathematical predictions, rather than real-world data. There are also factors like temperature and air pressure to consider. Plus, a human driver is going to be behind the wheel.

The Demon 170 starts at $100,361 after the $1,595 destination fee and $2,100 gas guzzler tax. There are also a variety of exterior color options. A set of carbon-fiber and aluminum two-piece wheels are $11,495. Inside, just a driver's seat comes standard. Anything beyond that is an option.

