In around a month, Audi will be unveiling its fourth "Sphere" concept that will join the first three presented last year. The first of which was the Skysphere, and this parent from Vietnam built one for his daughter, completely made out of wood.

YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art is popular for making such art out of porous material and like most of its creations, it's a drivable prototype with working lights and other mechanized parts.

The process started with the floor, which was probably the easiest part. The craftsman then began working on the mechanicals and the wheels. The wooden car was driven by an electric motor and came with a working steering wheel.

Given the bevy of curves of the two-seat roadster EV concept, we believe the bodywork of the wooden replica wasn't a cakewalk; the craftsman had to make sure that the shapes and proportions were correct. We also like that the miniature wooden version also came with the front and rear lighting elements of the actual Skysphere concept presented in August 2021.

After some finishing touches and a total of two and a half months of work, the final product emerged. We think it was great, considering the kind of material that the craftsman had to use. And while the actual concept featured a variable wheelbase, the wooden version didn't have that capability, which was fine because that would be bonkers.

As mentioned, the Skysphere is the first of the Sphere concepts that aim to preview what the future holds for the Audi brand. The fourth one will be unveiled on January 26 and will be called the Activesphere. It will be part of Audi's "Celebration of Progress" event.

It may take a while before Audi introduces the production version of the Sphere concepts, if at all – only the flagship Grandsphere Concept was intended for production. In any case, at least one kid from Vietnam gets to drive one in wooden form.