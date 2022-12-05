Listen to this article

The rumors are true. Lexus is developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles. It aims to offer the tech in the production version of the Electrified Sport concept, which is the spiritual successor to the LFA. The company already has a prototype of the system in a UX 300e. Watch a demonstration at 13:30 in the video above.

Just like a normal manual, there's a clutch pedal, gearshift, and even a tachometer. This is a software-based system, and the code can reproduce the driving experience from different vehicles. Drivers can select the setup that they prefer.

Gallery: Lexus Electrified Sport Concept at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

6 Photos

Lexus' video doesn't specify how the drivers picks the setting, but it might be related to the knob with L4, BEV, and V8 settings. Motor1.com reached out to Lexus for more details.

The rumor about the Lexus sports car using a manual gearbox popped up in August 2022. The early prototype of the tech reportedly limited power from the electric motor and changing gears unlocked additional output.

Beyond the manual gearbox, Lexus is preparing even more tech for the production-spec Electrified Sport concept. It would get the company's One Motion Grip steer-by-wire system system. The setup removes the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. The automaker claims the setup provides better low-speed agility and highway stability. The RZ 450e will be the first model available with this feature.

The roadgoing Electrified Sport concept will also have brake-by-wire tech. Lexus isn't yet outlining details about this system. The model will feature the Direct4 all-wheel drive, too.

Powertrain specs about the model are still a mystery. With all-wheel drive, we'd expect it to have at least two electric motors. The company projects the acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to take around 2.0 seconds.

There are no battery specifics yet. Lexus projects the range to be over 435 miles (700 kilometers), but it's not clear which test cycle this figure is from.

Lexus isn't yet saying when the production-ready Electrified Sport concept arrives. In the video, the company promises that it's not just a concept.