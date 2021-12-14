Remember thy name – Lexus Electrified Sport. Toyota and its luxury division previewed today a bevy of EVs coming in the following years, with the most exciting of them all being a fully fledged Lexus-badged hypercar sans a combustion engine. The low-slung performance coupe looks absolutely dreamy and we're hoping most of the design will be carried over the production model.

Yes, this will evolve past the concept stage to hit the streets at some point in the future. The hypercar with its imposingly long hood and boomerang-shaped headlights has a prominent aerodynamic kit and bulging wheel arches housing wide tires. The swoopy roofline makes the Electrified Sport look fast even when standing still, while the wide rear end hosts interesting taillights reminding us of the Audi E-Tron GT.

As it's the case with the other electric concepts teased today, Lexus is not showing the hypercar's interior just yet. However, we do have some brief technical specifications to share. The LFA's spiritual successor will cover the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low two-second range, thus allowing Lexus to go up against the likes of the Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S Plaid.

It's being advertised with a maximum range of over 435 miles (700 kilometers), although neither Toyota nor Lexus is specifying the test cycle upon which this number is based. Interestingly, the two-seater Electrified Sport will be developed to support solid-state batteries. However, this will take a while since the two Japanese automakers have already announced to prioritize hybrids over EVs in terms of solid-state battery adoption.

Mentioning the LFA is not just speculation on our part considering Toyota's press release as well as head honcho Akyo Toyoda mentioned the naturally aspirated V10 machine: "Lexus will develop a next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA."