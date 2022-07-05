Listen to this article

Believe it or not, you can still order a brand new Chrysler 300 in 2022. The aged sedan starts at $33,740 for the 2022 model year, which could be its final on the market before a potential replacement arrives later this decade. If you are not willing to spend 34 grand on a vehicle that uses technologies from the previous decade, then we have an alternative idea. Why not spend half the money on a Chrysler 300 ute?

Ute is a term used mostly in Australia and New Zealand but it describes perfectly the vehicle you see in the gallery below. This is a two-door truck based on a 2006 Chrysler 300 and it’s not just a kit but a fully custom build. Despite its relatively serious mileage of 125,000 miles, it is in very good condition and deserves your attention for many reasons.

Gallery: Chrysler 300 ute for sale

14 Photos

The seller explains the project was finished a few years ago when the roof was cut off and the rear end was shaped by sheet metal that was welded to a custom steel framework and then to the existing shape of the body. The newly formed truck bed was then painted with the same original silver paint as the rest of the car. The description of the ad says the load area is fully functional and there’s even a subwoofer inside the trunk.

But that’s not even the best part. This being an SRT8 model, under the hood, there’s a stock 6.1-liter Hemi V8 engine good for 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. A five-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.9 seconds.

The seller explains the machine is in great overall condition with an interior “that looks like it came from the factory as a two-seater.” If you find this vehicle attractive, check out the source link below and contact the seller for more details. There’s also a lift on site if you want to inspect it before a potential purchase.