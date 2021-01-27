Genesis is preparing an EV, and the company doesn't want the world to see it. This one is under the heaviest of camouflage, including panels to conceal the exterior's shape and a hump on the back.

In front, the camouflage doesn't conceal the rounded nose. Like other Genesis models, there are headlights with a horizontal slip through them. The circular holes in the concealment are likely for exposing sensors for the driver assistance system. The blocks on the hood hide the exact shape, but it looks like the fenders sit higher than the hood.

Gallery: Genesis EV Spy Shots

26 Photos

Along the side, the downward arching roofline and upward sweeping a windowline give the rear a teardrop shape. The rest is still under cover, including panels for concealing the design of the rear. The wheels have visually intriguing styling that intertwines the spokes to form a star-like shape.

At the back, the camouflage is just open enough to reveal the horizontally split taillights. Otherwise, the developers keep this section of the vehicle under heavy cover.

Genesis already confirms that this electric crossover debuts in 2021. It rides on the Electric-Global Modular Platform from Hyundai and Kia's EVs. The architecture supports batteries that can provide up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) of range. Plus, the system can recharge 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range in five minutes. The motors can make up to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).

The Hyundai Motor Group intends to offer 23 EVs by 2025, including Genesis getting a fully electric version of its G80 sedan. Many of these models are using the E-GMP platform, and the first production vehicle to get it is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which debuts soon.