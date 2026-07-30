The Genesis GV60 Magma Is $9,000 Pricier Than Its Hyundai Sibling

The Breakdown The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma starts at $71,495 (including destination fees).

It's initially available at dealers in California, New York, and New Jersey.

This is the first model from Genesis' new Magma performance sub-brand.

Like any respectable luxury automaker, Genesis is giving birth to a performance sub-brand, Magma. It’s happening only 11 years after parent company Hyundai decided to spin off Genesis into a separate entity to take on BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Lexus. The GV60 Magma leads the way as a more upscale version of the Ioniq 5 N, and there’s predictably a premium to pay.

At $71,495 with destination and handling fees included, the 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma is $8,995 more expensive than its Ioniq 5 N twin. The gap would’ve been significantly smaller had Hyundai not slashed the starting price of its model by more than $6,000 earlier this month. Whether the extra surcharge over its mainstream sibling is worth it is for customers to decide with their wallets.

While Magma Orange is the positioning color for Genesis’ go-faster brand, you’re not stuck with it. The GV60 Magma can also be had in Makalu Gray Matte, Vik Black, and Uyuni White. Those 21-inch forged wheels and beefy rear spoiler are exclusive to the range-topping GV60. Inside, the bucket seats in Obsidian Black with orange stitching are a first for the Genesis brand.

Photo by: Genesis

Turn on Boost Mode, and the dual motors deliver a combined 641 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque. While the horsepower figure is identical to the Ioniq 5 N, there’s an extra 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) at the driver’s disposal. Echoing its mainstream Hyundai sibling, the GV60 Magma has simulated gear changes and sound in an attempt to replicate a high-performance car powered by a combustion engine. It also gets a dedicated drift mode for tail-happy shenanigans.

The electric motors draw their energy from an 84-kWh battery pack, but the range is unspecified. However, look no further than the Ioniq 5 N to get an idea of how far you can travel before having to recharge. The EPA has rated it at 221 miles (356 kilometers), and we know from Hyundai that it takes 18 minutes to juice up from 10 to 80 percent at a charging station that supports 350 kW.

Those who plan on being among the early adopters should know the GV60 Magma will hit dealers in the coming weeks, but with a major caveat. The high-performance electric crossover will initially be available in only three states: California, New York, and New Jersey.

2027 Genesis GV60 Magma 22 Source: Genesis

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The GV60 Magma is a predictably strong start to Genesis’ Magma lineup, but we’re more excited to see what lies ahead. The Magma GT concept is a window into the future of a mid-engined supercar with a twin-turbo V8, scissor doors, and all the other traits of an exotic performance car.

It took Genesis a little over two years to bring a Magma product to market since it first announced the sub-brand. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another two years for additional models. The likes of Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport, and BMW M better watch out because, between Hyundai’s N and Genesis’ Magma, the Koreans want to stop the German dominance in the luxury performance segment.

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