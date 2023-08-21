Genesis plans to expand the GV80 lineup with a coupe variant of the SUV. The automaker confirmed earlier this year that it would produce the model, and a new video shows the GV80 Coupe testing on and around the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

The SUV continues to wear a camouflage wrap over most of its body, but it fails to hide the more significant design details. The sweeping roofline and wide spoiler are apparent, as are the large air intakes at the front and the quad tailpipes at the rear. The GV80 Coupe has crisp body lines, the brand’s dual-bar lighting motif, and big wheels to help give it a sporty aesthetic.

Gallery: 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe spy photos

20 Photos

Genesis previewed the GV80 Coupe as a concept in April, and all signs suggest that it accurately represented the production model consumers will get to buy, at least on the outside. The new coupe variant will likely launch alongside the refreshed version of the traditional-looking GV80 SUV, which we have already spied out testing. The two should share front- and rear-end styling elements and an updated cabin.

Spy photos haven’t revealed the SUV’s revamped interior, but the GV80 models could receive a large, 27-inch, curved OLED display. It’d merge the vehicle’s driver display and infotainment system into one unit, a popular design trend right now. Genesis could offer the GV80 Coupe with either four or five seats.

The concept’s cabin featured four racing seats and a support brace that separated the cargo area from the rest of the interior, making it impossible to fold down the seats. We don’t expect the production version to be that limiting or Genesis to offer the concept’s carbon-fiber seats.

Powertrain specifics remain elusive, but rumors suggest the SUV could arrive exclusively featuring the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine. It makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque in the regular GV80, which is also available with a turbo 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 hp. The brand might not offer the smaller engine in the sportier-looking version.

The Genesis GV80 is a relatively new model, launching for the 2021MY. The refreshed SUV isn’t expected to launch until next year for 2025, and the GV80 Coupe should follow a similar timeline. Adding the body style would give the automaker an answer to vehicles like the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Love them or hate them, consumers are buying these SUV variants.