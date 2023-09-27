It's time for another episode of Rambling About Cars. This week, we have two SUVs and two flavors of performance cars to discuss.

We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to chat in real-time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

As always, if you can't be with us live, you can watch the YouTube recordings at the end of each show. For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts every Friday on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Deezer, and many more.

Wherever you get your Rambling About Cars fix, please comment, like, subscribe, and share. Plus, we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and extraordinary car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe

73 Photos

We'll kick off with the new Genesis GV80 Coupe. It's debuting first in South Korea, and we expect a version to come to the United States. The vehicle features a sleek tail in comparison to the standard GV80. There are three engine options. The base powerplant is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Another choice is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. Finally, a variant with an electric supercharger boosts the numbers to 409 hp and 405 lb-ft. Inside, the model has a 27-inch infotainment screen.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the new mid-range model in the model lineup. A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with a single electric motor makes a total of 512 hp and 553 lb-ft. This is enough to reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds. Prices start at $101,750 after the $1,650 destination fee.

Subaru just teased the WRX TR. Not much information is available, but the brand promises this is a sharper model. The debut is on October 7.

Aston Martin introduced new details about the Valhalla. The company used crew from the F1 team to help develop the supercar. Their input included designing the underbody to maximize downforce. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors.

If we have time, we'll check out a wild travel camper with an interior featuring hand-carved sculptures.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us on all the latest automotive news in real-time. We will see you online.