Genesis is working on a refreshed G80 sedan, and this sneaky person catches a development vehicle at night. The car wears extensive camouflage, but the photographer is able to get very close to capture details like the interior.

Like vehicles in previous spy images, the refreshed G80 has a fabric covering with panels underneath for extra concealment. The exterior has the brand's split headlights and taillights. The shield-shaped grille is still a significant part of the nose and has a mesh interior.

Gallery: Genesis G80 Facelift Spy Photos

27 Photos

There's no indication of changes to the sides. This one rides on five-spoke wheels with a dimpled design.

The back has taillights similar to the lamps in front that feature a split design. The heavy camouflage prevents us from seeing other styling revisions.

The Genesis team covers the dashboard and center console with a fabric covering. There are sporty seats with side bolsters and chevron-shaped stitching in the middle. The same pattern is on the rear bench.

No powertrain details about the updated G80 are available yet. The model is currently available in the US with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Another option is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 375 horsepower, and it only comes with all-wheel drive. There's also an EV variant with two motors offering 365 hp and 516 lb-ft with an 87.2 kilowatt-hour battery providing a 282-mile range.

We expect Genesis to take the camouflage off the updated G80 and reveal it before the end of the year. Generally, the automaker premieres new models in South Korea first before showing off the variant for the United States.

The latest iteration of the G80 only just debuted for the 2021 model year. The Sport variant arrived in 2022 with rear-wheel steering, revised suspension, and an exclusive Cavendish Red paint color.

Both the combustion-powered G80 and the EV variant scored Top Safety Pick Plus ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2022.