Genesis Could Build Something Even Hotter Than Magma  

THE BREAKDOWN The future Genesis lineup could include high-performance models beyond the Magma performance sub-brand.

Those models might compete with the Mercedes-AMG Black Series and BMW M Competition variants.

Genesis has plans to launch 22 models in the US by the end of 2030.

Genesis continues to grow more than a decade after its creation, and the brand has big ambitions for its future. One part of that is its new Magma sub-brand that launched over two years ago, which might be the start of Genesis’ high-performance efforts.

In an interview with Australia’s CarSales, Justin Douglass, head of Genesis Motors Australia (GMA), said that the brand is “always evolving and growing” and that “the possibilities are endless” when asked about Magma possibly one day competing with AMG’s Black Series models.

Tim Rodgers, GMA’s product development manager, told the publication, “Why not is the answer, right?” Rodgers provided no concrete confirmation about the brand’s plans, adding that he was “just speculating.”

Magma is still new, with just one model available in the United States, the GV60 Magma EV. More are planned, with Genesis set on expanding the new sub-brand.

Genesis’ Future Lineup

Last November, Genesis unveiled the Magma GT Concept, a mid-engine halo car that “defines the direction of the brand's performance heritage" for the next 10 years. Then, in April, Genesis announced plans to launch 22 models by the end of 2030, with new powertrains, trims, and derivatives.

Another possible new vehicle could be a pickup truck, now a possibility thanks to Hyundai. The automaker is also considering a smaller electric vehicle that follows the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 3. We expect one of these future models could be a production version of the Magma GT Concept, but the rest are a mystery.

What do you think?

Genesis has created several stunning concept vehicles, like the X Gran Equator, that could have dedicated Magma trims or even higher trims. A Magma version of that G90 Wingback would be awesome, too.

5 Source: Genesis

Motor1’s Take: If Genesis wants to take on luxury rivals like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, it will have to consider competing with those brands’ ultimate performance machines.





Source: CarSales.co.au

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