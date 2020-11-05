A few hours ago, Nissan took the wraps off the Navara facelift for the European market. At the same time, it also revealed the virtually identical Frontier for Mexico and South America. It looks as though Nissan also snuck in a teaser image of the Frontier for the US market where it’s a different, larger truck. In the official presentation video published by Nissan Mexico, you can see an interesting poster at around the 11:50 mark. Hit the play button below as it takes you straight to the relevant part.

From left to right, that sure looks like the 2020 Titan, 2021 Frontier, and the aforementioned Navara / Frontier for global markets. The top-right corner of the poster even says “Next Trucks” as a further hint this is the real deal. That LED daytime running light signature with two parallel lines at the top and bottom extending across the entire width of the headlight does seem to match the original teaser from the end of May.

It also matches what we’ve seen already in the spy shots (attached at the bottom), so there are plenty of reasons to believe we are indeed looking at the US-spec 2021 Frontier. It’s safe to say it’s been a long time coming taking into account the outgoing truck is one of the oldest vehicles on sale in North America, having been around for about 16 years.

While most of the technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, we do know what will power the revamped truck. Introducing for the 2020 Frontier, a new 3.8-liter V6 will send 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque to the road via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Given how old the current truck is, we’re expecting major improvements in terms of refinement and comfort for the 2021MY.

Those spy shots we mentioned earlier also allowed us to take a peek inside the cabin. The prototype’s dashboard seemed to be a step in the right direction, although we’re certain that the huge bezel for the infotainment system’s larger touchscreen will be a turnoff for some people. The lower section of the center stack had new HVAC controls, with another row of buttons below for the heated front seats flanking the heated steering wheel button, parking sensors, and two USB ports.

Look for a debut by year’s end or early 2021 considering Nissan has already confirmed the new Frontier will be available for the 2021 model year.