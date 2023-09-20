It's podcast time with the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. We have some major truck news this week, and with autumn in the air, we're ready for a color-themed cheap car challenge. And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

The first Ford Ranger hybrid is alive! The Blue Oval announced details this week regarding the 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV. Yes, it's a plug-in hybrid with up to 28 miles of EV range and no, the model year isn't a typo. It won't go on sale until early 2025, and for now at least, it's not coming to North America.

However, the revived Nissan Hardbody is destined for US shores. Technically speaking, this is the 2024 Nissan Frontier with the optional Hardbody package, but it adds all kinds of retro-themed items that evoke the classic truck you remember from the 1980s and 1990s.

If SUVs are more your flavor, Volkswagen took the covers off the next-generation Tiguan. This is the version destined for European markets, but it certainly previews the long-wheelbase model coming to North America next year. And for something completely different, how about a classic Mini with a mega price tag? This all-electric restomod costs more than a Porsche 911 Targa, but does it have more cool factor? That's a question for you, dear Rambler, to answer.

And with the winds of autumn nearly upon us, we set forth on a special cheap car challenge. Can one find a supremely neat ride for $4,000 that will let you enjoy the colors of the season? You can bet we'll try.

