Is the new kidney grille starting to grow on you?

With the new BMW 4 Series Coupe out, it’s hopefully just a matter of months until we get to see its more practical cousin, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. We’ve already spied the model during its development on a number of occasions, and our good pals at Kolesa.ru have finally decided to unwrap the camouflage for us to take a better look at the exterior.

Their exclusive rendering shows a performance blue 4 GC in what appears to be M Performance trim. It is obviously getting the coupe’s massive kidney grille on the front fascia. In fact, it’s presence hasn’t been confirmed so far but the spy photos strongly suggested it won’t remain an exclusive feature for the 4 Series Coupe.

See The Spy Photos:

bmw 4 series gran coupe spied New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Spy Shots Show It At The 'Ring
bmw 4 series gc spied New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Spied For The First Time [UPDATE]

Regardless if you are a fan of the front end design or not, it’s probably safe to say the four-door vehicle will be quite the looker at the back. It’ll follow the design recipe of the 2 Series Gran Coupe but will lose the ducktail-style spoiler for a smaller and more stylish wing.

Inside, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will share its interior with the current 3 Series. The same can be also said about the underpinnings, including the engine range. Depending on the market, you’ll be able to buy it with one of many turbocharged engines with three, four, and six cylinders, working on gasoline or diesel. A plug-in hybrid mill is also expected to be part of the family.

Gallery: 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe renderings

2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rendering
2 Photos
2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rendering 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rendering

A rumor that just won’t die is that BMW will also launch an M4 Gran Coupe, which could find the automaker’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six under the hood, producing up to least 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts). Obviously, we can’t confirm the speculation at the moment but our fingers remain crossed it’ll happen.

With the current uncertain situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to predict when the new four-door Bimmer will arrive. We’ll put our money on an early 2021 debut but nothing can’t be confirmed at the moment.

Source: Kolesa.ru

Photo by: Automedia