We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. The excitement over the new C8 Corvette from enthusiasts and the motoring community is something we haven’t seen in years, possibly decades. Case in point is a neat story that surfaced recently on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group.

It involves Larry Smith and his wife Debi, who happen to own a white 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. They also ordered a white 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, but color isn't the only similarity between these two cars.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

1953 was the first year for America’s sports car, and the classic ‘Vette owned by Larry and Debi is stamped with a VIN reading 000285. Only 300 examples were built in 1953, making this an extremely rare machine. By contrast, Chevrolet already has orders for over 40,000 C8 Corvettes, so it won’t be quite as coveted in the years to come despite being the first mid-engine model year. This particular 2020 Corvette, however, is extremely coveted by Larry and Debi, as they took the extra step to not only match the color with their ’53, but the VIN as well.

Gallery: C1 And C8 Corvettes With Matching VINs

4 Photos

Photo Credit: Larry Smith

“It was a long process for us for us to get the 2020 Corvette # XXXX0000285,” said Larry Smith in a message to Motor1.com. “At the time we started the process, Chevrolet wouldn’t even say there was going to be a mid-engine Corvette; it was ‘just a rumor’ we were told.”

The couple remained vigilant in their quest to have a matching set of first-year Corvettes, and ultimately, GM agreed to make it happen.

“We need to thank Mr. Harlan Charles of Chevrolet along with Shane Webb and Lori Bieschke of the Corvette Museum for helping make this possible for us,” said Smith.

There was an extra charge of $5,000 for requesting the VIN, but having matching first-year front-engined and mid-engined models will likely add far more than that to the value of this pair. Beyond that, Larry and Debi bought their ’53 Corvette back in the 1980s from a family friend, who bought it from the original owner. As such, we suspect this Corvette-crazy couple is far more excited to simply have two uniquely connected cars taking residence in their garage.