I Drove The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9. It's The Electric SUV For Real Families

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has one of the most polarizing designs of any SUV on the market today. Its retro-futuristic design won’t be loved by all, and even after a week driving it, I’m still not sure where I land. At any rate, I appreciate Hyundai’s decision to do something bold.

Despite the Ioniq 9’s edgy exterior, everything else about this SUV is familiar and comfortable. There are just two screens, loads of physical buttons, and lots of space. In the loaded Calligraphy Design trim tested here, it also comes with all the creature comforts and safety features you could ever want, making it easy to live with for a week—or longer.

Pros Well-Designed Cabin

Well-Designed Cabin Quiet

Quiet Spacious Cons Pop-Out Door Handles

Pop-Out Door Handles Love-It-Or-Hate-It Exterior Design

Quiet Competence

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

As with any EV, performance is a high point. The 422-horsepower dual-motor system in the Ioniq 9 is powerful enough for everyday driving. It has plenty of low-end torque, but you can feel the EV’s weight at highway speeds. There’s only so much you can do with 6,000 pounds—it's physics.

Much of that weight comes from the floor-mounted 110.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The SUV feels planted navigating Michigan’s crusty winter roads, with little road noise seeping into the cabin. Active noise cancellation and laminated glass help.

Hyundai probably could have made the SUV quicker, but that would come at the expense of range. The Ioniq 9 tested advertises up to 311 miles per charge, but during my frigid week of testing, that figure fell closer to 280 miles. Still plenty.

The Right Kind of Tech

Photo by: Hyundai

Despite the Ioniq 9’s bold exterior, Hyundai’s designers crafted a cabin that is quiet and useful; there's barely a gimmick in sight. It looks and feels like any other Hyundai product, which is a good thing. A pair of large, easy-to-read 12.3-inch displays sit atop the dashboard.

There’s ample storage in the center console and below the dash thanks to the flat floor. The EV also has six 100-watt USB-C charging ports—two per row—which is my preferred way to charge.

There are physical controls for the audio system and temperature within easy reach, but the HVAC controls, including the heated seats, are on a capacitive touch panel. I don’t mind this design when it’s paired with automatic temperature control; it’s easy to crank the dial from frigid to toasty in an instant.

Despite the Ioniq 9’s bold exterior, Hyundai’s designers crafted a cabin that is quiet and useful; there's barely a gimmick in sight.

If you’ve used one Hyundai infotainment system, you won’t have any trouble with the Ioniq 9’s system. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity paired with the automaker’s corporate infotainment software. It’s pleasant to use when needed, which shouldn’t be often.

The steering wheel has physical buttons to change the instrument panel layout and engage various driver-assistance features. Down by the driver’s left knee are buttons to adjust display brightness, the parking brake, liftgate, and fuel door.

There’s no need to dig through endless menus to complete a simple action, which should be the standard, not the exception—and it’s that thoughtfulness that makes the Ioniq 9 feel special.

Verdict: An Electric SUV For Real Families

Photo by: Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 feels like the middle child of the SUV world, caught between old-school expectations and the realities of an electric future. Instead of leaning too far in either direction, though, Hyundai has created a well-rounded EV that puts family needs first.

What do you think?

The 2026 Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Design tested here starts at $79,540, including destination. That's hardly inexpensive, but the upscale materials, thoughtful features, and overall sense of quality make it feel worthy of the price.

The Ioniq 9 is quiet, composed, and genuinely comfortable, avoiding gimmicks in favor of simply being an excellent three-row SUV that happens to be electric. And if an EV still isn't for you, Hyundai also builds the gas-powered Palisade, which fills much the same role with a more traditional powertrain.

Competitors

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Motor Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Battery Lithium-Ion, 110.3 Kilowatt-Hours Output 422 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Weight 6,008 Pounds EV Range 311 Miles Charge Time 10-80 Percent In 24 Minutes Seating Capacity 6 Base Price $61,055 As-Tested Price $79,540 On Sale Now

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