Mark your calendars and get out your checkbooks: Aston Martin will debut a new flagship supercar before the end of the year. The company has already announced a new twin-turbocharged V-12 engine for the car, noting that "all will be vanquished," hinting at the return of the Vanquish nameplate.

We only have a few details on Aston’s next flagship. Spy photos show a sleek front-engined supercar while rumors hint at limited availability and a high price tag. We’ll know more about the next Vanquish (or what we hope is the next Vanquish) over the next few months.

Until then, here’s what we can tell you about Aston’s next flagship.

What Will Power the New Vanquish?

As mentioned, Aston Martin has a new V-12 engine. And that engine will live underhood of Aston's latest flagship. We don't know how big it is, but it'll have two turbochargers. Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Roberto Fedeli said the powerplant will make 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

"The V-12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess," said Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Roberto Fedeli. "With 824 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, this unparalleled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a dazzling new V-12 era for Aston Martin."

Those figures, while impressive on their own, could be a baseline for more powerful variants down the line. Aston said it has studies showing buyers want big engines and more power, and the company appears to be offering just that.

What Will It Look Like?

Aston previewed the next Vanquish with the Vanquish Vision Concept in 2019, which envisioned a V-6-powered mid-engine supercar. But that car was never approved for production and plans have since changed. The latest evidence suggests Aston will stick to its roots with a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, V-12-powered grand tourer that'll likely borrow styling cues from the new DB12.

The interior should look similar to Aston’s latest vehicles, like the DB12. The DB12 has a completely bespoke cabin with a 10.3-inch central touchscreen and a 10.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Expect many of those elements to carry over to the new Vanquish.

When Will It Debut?

The previous Vanquish kicked off production in 2001 and was discontinued for good in 2018. Aston hasn't provided a specific date for the rumored new version, but we will see it before the end of the year.

How Much Will the New Vanquish Cost?

We don't know what Aston will charge for its new front-engined flagship supercar. But it's safe to say the price will be well within the six-figure mark. The comparable Ferrari 12Cilindri starts at $423,000 in the US, so the new Vanquish should be close to that number.