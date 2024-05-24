In the age of downsizing, forced by stricter emissions regulations, Aston Martin dares to go against the tide. It recently announced a new twin-turbo V-12 engine with a colossal 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Why? That's what the ultra-rich want, but also the rest of us who will never afford an Aston, be it new or even after deprecation hits it hard.

Speaking with Car Throttle, the company's product strategy boss Alex Long says internal studies have shown that people just want big engines. It's as simple as that. In 2024 when tiny three-cylinder 1.0-liter turbocharged engines are prevalent in Europe, Aston Martin reckons that not even a V-6 makes the cut. Long mentions a "true emotional connection" between drivers and a V-12 or a V-8 that a smaller six-cylinder engine can’t deliver, or at least it "doesn't yet."

Of course, the likes of Ferrari, Maserati, and McLaren would beg to differ with their V-6 supercars. Aston Martin itself had planned six-cylinder models not that many years ago. The Valhalla was initially supposed to get a twin-turbo V-6 but the British luxury marque ultimately decided to go with AMG's brawny V-8 instead. The mid-engine Vanquish Vision concept debuted with a V-6 before the company pulled the plug in late 2019.

The DBX did get an inline-six a few years ago in China with a Mercedes-sourced 3.0-liter engine. However, Aston Martin discontinued the smaller engine with the SUV's recent facelift. Going forward, the Lamborghini Urus rival is offered exclusively in DBX707 flavor.

Long believes six-cylinder engines are more mainstream than a V-8, let alone a V-12, arguing that smaller powertrains "very much aren't in the premium segment."

Aston Martin had planned to go completely electric by the end of the decade. However, the Gaydon-based marque has reversed course and will continue to make cars with combustion engines well into the 2030s. Company boss Lawrence Stroll told Autocar earlier this year that customers want "sounds and smells" coming from ICE. Plug-in hybrids are coming since AM isn't immune to increasingly tougher legislation regarding emissions standards.