Mercedes-AMG launches today the 2024 SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur. The limited-production, special-edition model is only for the US, receiving a unique visual makeover inside and out.

Mercedes finishes the model in Manufaktur Orange Flame Metallic paint. Black brake calipers, 21-inch black wheels, and a black soft top with elements from the AMG Exterior Chrome Package add contrast. The SL63 also wears an AMG emblem on the front fascia, a first for the model.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur

5 Photos

The Manufaktur upgrade includes hand-stitched Mystic Red/Black Nappa leather with orange contrast stitching inside. The color combination is used on the seats, steering wheel, armrest, center door panels, and lower instrument panel. The car features deep-pile floor mats with embroidered AMG logos and chrome "Manufaktur" script on the center console.

The 2024 SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur packs the model's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood. It produces the same 557 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque as the standard AMG SL63.

The car's nine-speed automatic transmission channels power to the car's AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The convertible can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 196 mph.

Standard features include the Performance Trim Line with Front Axle Lift System, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, and AMG Active Ride Control. Passengers will enjoy a Burmester surround sound system and the Driver Assistance Package.

The launch of the SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur also signals the launch of the Manufaktur program in the US for the AMG SL lineup. US customers will have more customization options with the 2024 model.

Mercedes will offer three new exterior paints and two Nappa leather upholstery options through the Manufaktur program. The company detailed the available customization options earlier this year, offering buyers unique color choices.

The car will make its public debut during Pebble Beach, August 17-19, at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Monterey Car Week. The special-edition SL will break cover alongside the AMG GT. The new GT will share a lot with the convertible and compete against cars like the Porsche 911. It'll have a V8 engine, but the automaker will also offer it with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Mercedes didn't say when the 2024 SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur would be available nor how many it plans to produce. The regular AMG SL63 starts at $183,000 (the price does not include the destination charge), so we expect the Manufaktur model to command a premium over that.