The Zenvo Aurora just debuted as the latest supercar from the Danish automaker. The public debut is during Monterey Car Week in California. The company is offering the Tur grand-touring version and the track-focused Agil. Each variant is limited to 50 examples. Production begins in 2026, and prices start at the equivalent of $2.83 million (2.59 million euros).

Both Aurora models use a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 that comes from Mahle Powertrain. By itself, this engine makes 1,250 horsepower and revs to 9,800 rpm. The rear-wheel-drive Agil model has a single electric motor that brings the total output to 1,450 hp and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque. The car hits 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and 125 mph in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is 227 miles per hour.

Gallery: Zenvo Aurora

29 Photos

The all-wheel-drive Tur gains two more electric motors that turn the front wheels, and the total output rises to 1,850 hp and 1,254 lb-ft (1,700 Nm). This model reaches 62 mph in 2.3 seconds, and the top speed is 280 mph. The additional motors are an option for the Agil.

The engine connects to a seven-speed gearbox. The transmission has an electric motor that comes into play when reversing and also functions as the powerplant's starter. The Agil and Tur variants have different gearing and gearchange mapping.

Zenvo didn't release battery details about either model.

The Agil weighs less than 2,866 pounds (1,300 kilograms). Its body produces 1,940 pounds (880 kg) of downforce at 155 mph. The Tur is 3,197 pounds (1,450 kg) due to the additional weight from the two extra motors.

Both Aurora variants feature a sharp-edged design. The Agil has a large wing, and the Touring features a cleaner shape. "The chassis and the components of Aurora are all works of art, and we made a very definite decision that we did not want to hide these details away under a monolithic design," said Zenvo Chief Designer Christian Brandt.

The styling leaves around 70 percent of the carbon monocoque uncovered, including portions of the front and rear subframes. Pieces of the pushrod front and rear double-wishbone suspension are also visible.

Zenvo doesn't provide many specifics about the Aurora's interior. The photos show a variety of instruments in front of the driver. There's a tiny infotainment screen on the left, a large tachometer in the center, and a combination fuel and battery gauge on the right.