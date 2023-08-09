BAC (Briggs Automotive Company) has a new single-seat supercar that it will reveal on August 17 during Monterey Car Week. The big unveiling will happen at the House of BAC, a stone's throw away from The Quail. This is the first time the company is attending the Pebble Beach event in an official capacity, and it's bringing something new to introduce.

BAC doesn't offer many details about its new model that’ll sit alongside the Mono R in its portfolio. However, the company says in its press release that it engineered the new car "to deliver a contrasting "behind-the-wheel" experience" compared to its "Mono R sibling." It'll "add a new dimension to the company's current product offering," too.

Gallery: 150th BAC Mono R

38 Photos

A short teaser video shows a mysterious Mono model in shadow that's likely the new offering. However, it's too dark to discern any concrete details. There are glimpses of the body, cockpit, and suspension, but not enough to conclude what we should expect to see next week.

Introducing a new model comes at a crucial point for the company. Late last year, it produced its 150th Mono, a coveted Mono R with a satin silver livery and Highlighter Yellow accents. The model features a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 342 horsepower. It weighs just 1,233 pounds.

The company also expanded its retail network in Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia, growing its number of export territories to 48 last year, and it's not slowing down. In June, BAC announced that it would expand its dealer network in the US, adding three new dealerships – Philadelphia, Greenwich, and Newport Beach. The automaker hired a new chairman earlier this year as it focused on expanding operations, hiring former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt to run the show.

BAC offers the 342-hp Mono R and the barely less potent Mono. It makes 300 hp from the 2.5-liter engine, which can send the car to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. It has a 170-mph top speed, so it's still a ball of fire behind the wheel, and it’ll be interesting to see how the company contrasts that thrill.

BAC will be one of several reveals during this year's Monterey Car Week. Both big-time automakers and bespoke manufacturers will have reveals at Pebble Beach and The Quail, and we expect more announcements leading up to the start of events on August 17.