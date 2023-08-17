Jaguar Classic continues its global tour with the C-Type and D-Type Continuation models. The classic arm of JLR is at this year's Monterey Car Week in California, marking its return to the event for the first time since 2018. Enthusiasts and aficionados can catch a glimpse of these automotive masterpieces both at The Quail and, in an exciting debut, at the Rolex Motorsports Reunion. This journey follows the duo's appearances in the UAE, Japan, and Switzerland.

Commencing on August 16, the Rolex Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca is the stage for a trio of Jaguar vehicles among hundreds of other vintage racing cars. On August 18, the spotlight shifts to The Quail, a prestigious assembly of some of the world's most opulent automobiles where both the C-Type and D-Type will be displayed for the viewing pleasure of the visitors.

Gallery: Jaguar D-Type and C-Type Continuation vehicles

Meticulously handcrafted by experts at JLR Classic's facility in Coventry, UK, it takes over 3,000 man-hours to forge each Continuation model. Think of these cars as modern recreations of pioneering racing cars, rebuilt using the latest engineering and production technologies.

The project began in 2021 with the unveiling of the Jaguar C-Type Continuation. A limited series, this collection celebrates the triumphant history of the original C-Type. Each of all 16 units can be customized from a palette of 12 heritage exterior colors and 8 interior hues. Every car is powered by a 220-horsepower 3.4-liter straight-six engine.

In parallel, the D-Type Continuation breathes life into the iconic D-Type racing car, reigniting its legacy after a hiatus of 64 years. This endeavor is aimed at realizing the original goal of a 100-strong production run, which was curtailed in the 1950s. Today, Jaguar Classic aims to complete that vision with 25 meticulously crafted, period-correct examples. Every car will be based on the original engineering blueprints and records.

In October last year, Jaguar unveiled two 70 Edition examples of the C-Type Continuation that are even more exceptional than the rest of the series. The duo celebrates the C-Type's first-, second-, fourth-, and ninth-place finishes in the 1953 23 Hours of Le Mans. Each of them costs $1.91 million (1.5 million British pounds).