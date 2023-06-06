Acura’s first all-electric vehicle should go on sale early next year but the resurrected ZDX hasn’t been revealed in full yet. We expect to learn all the details later this year and today, the automaker releases another piece of the puzzle – details about the crossover’s all-new infotainment platform. The built-in system uses Google-based software, making it the first Acura model in history to feature an integration of technologies from the California-based company.

Acura won’t just implement Google’s existing applications to its existing infotainment architecture. An EV-specific version of Google Maps, for example, will provide optimized route planning, which includes information about chargers and estimated charging times. If the destination is a DC fast charger, the system can even initiate preconditioning of the battery for more efficient charging.

Google Assistant will also play a crucial role. The voice-activated system provides quick and safe access to navigation, entertainment, and communication apps. Also, users can change the cabin temperature, set reminders, and set destinations in Google Maps, with the latter displaying route guidance directly on the instrument cluster.

Google Play will also be featured, allowing users to download different third-party applications for music, podcasts, audiobooks, and others. Last but not least, Acura also promises wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as over-the-air software updates.

Built-in Google services are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive segment. Many manufacturers, including Ford, Volvo, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, and others, offer infotainment systems that are fully or partially based on Google technologies. General Motors, in turn, will take a different path and will stop offering Android Auto (and Apple CarPlay) in its future electric vehicles in favor of its in-house Ultifi software system.

Back to Acura’s first production EV, it should go on sale in the first months of next year. The ZDX will be sold through a new online shopping tool as the automaker wants to sell 100 percent of its EVs online. Pre-sales of the zero-emissions crossover should begin in 2023 ahead of its early 2024 release.