With enough cash, Bugatti buyers can customize their cars however they please through the Bugatti Sur Mesure program, which proudly boasts "near-infinite" possibilities for customization. But one customer really pushed that claim to its limit with the beautiful Bugatti you see here – the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era car.

Commissioned by an unnamed Bugatti collector with a deep appreciation for the automaker's 100-plus years of history, the Golden Era car took two years to complete with 400 hours dedicated to the artwork you see on either side of the car. It features intricate hand-drawn sketches that designers drew directly onto the bodywork with special pens. Bugatti says it's one of the most challenging bespoke projects the company has ever undertaken – and it's obvious why.

"It was very clear to us from the beginning that we can only achieve an authentic finish for these sketches (and at Bugatti authenticity is paramount) if we actually used the pens that we use for sketching on paper – anything else would result in something looking fake or low in quality," noted Achim Anscheidt, former Bugatti Design Director who oversaw the project. “So that’s why we had to find a process that would allow us to use pens and do all of the sketches by hand, directly onto the paintwork."

The passenger side displays 26 unique drawings with icons like the Type 41 Royale and Type 57 SC Atlantic, while the driver’s side has 19 sketches documenting Bugatti's history since 1987. That includes modern Bugs like the EB110, Veyron, and Chiron, as well as the iconic W16 engine.

A two-tone gradient paint job acts as the canvas for these custom portraits. Nocturne Black on the front fascia blends into a new-for-this-car Dore gold paint that extends from the A-pillar to the backside of the vehicle.

The intricate artwork extends to the cabin, as well. Each door panel is hand-painted with three Bugatti icons in the EB110, Veyron, and Chiron on one side, and the Type 35, the Type 57 SC Atlantic, and the Type 41 Royale on the other. Elsewhere there’s subtle Golden Era stitching and a hand-written "One-of-One" designation.

The price? Not important – this one-of-a-kind Chiron Super Sport won't be replicated. But given some of the costs of other Bugatti one-offs, we expect this one to be in the multi-millions. The car will be on display during Monterey Car Week before heading to the garage of one very wealthy collector.