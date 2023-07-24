Texas-based Hennessey evolved from a tuning shop to a legitimate hypercar marque when it followed up on the Lotus Exige-based Venom GT with a completely bespoke model – the Venom F5. It's currently busy putting together the Coupe, Roadster, and track-focused Revolution, but the next model is already in the planning stages. The horsepower-thirsty company told Top Gear magazine a new model will arrive in 2027 or 2028.

John Hennessey told TG the next vehicle could take inspiration from the Porsche Carrera GT. He refused to elaborate on the matter, but the magazine speculates it'll be an analog open-top machine, potentially with a naturally aspirated engine linked to a manual gearbox. As a refresher, Zuffenhausen's 918 Spyder precursor was a V10 targa with three pedals and zero turbos.

9 Photos

That wasn't Hennessey's original plan as the next model was supposed to be the wild Deep Space due in 2026. The bonkers electric grand tourer with six-wheel drive and 1+2+1 seating has now been pushed back. According to the new timeline, the unusual 2,000+ hp behemoth stretching over six meters (19.7 feet) long will arrive after the track-focused car. It means the unconventional EV touted as having a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) and a 620-mile (1,000-kilometer) range is going to debut closer to the end of the decade. As to why it has been delayed, Hennessey told TG customers are not willing to give up on combustion engines just yet.

Meanwhile, a top-speed run for the Venom F5 is still on the agenda. At the beginning of the year, John Hennessey hinted that the two-way run could tale place at home in Texas on one of the new highways currently being built. The niche marque claims it needs a "five- or seven-mile stretch of flat, straight highway" for the hypercar to stretch its legs and potentially hit the long-promised 300 mph (483 km/h).