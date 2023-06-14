It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. Lexus rocked the automotive realm late last week with two major SUV debuts, but if that's too rich for your tastes, how about something can all afford? Scale-model cars and engines are cool and loved by pretty much everyone, and we have some neat ones to talk about.

Lexus garnered considerable attention late last week with the 2024 GX and TX. These are fresh SUVs for the posh brand, with the TX being all-new to the lineup. Both have common foundations with their Toyota siblings, namely the Land Cruiser and Grand Highlander, but these are important offerings for Lexus. And with the GX at least, there's a burly Overtrail trim that injects some ruggedness into the lineup.

Speaking of Land Cruiser, it's coming back to the US market. The timing of this announcement with the recent Lexus debuts is pretty darned interesting, and you can bet Bruce and Smith have some thoughts on this.

Lexus is a high-dollar brand, and the last Toyota Land Cruiser available in the States came with a price tag close to six figures. These are unattainable vehicles for many, but anyone can buy a 1:25 scale plastic model car, a 1:18 scale diecast replica, or a cool (and functional) small-scale engine. Motor1.com recently wrote a quarter-scale V8 that sounds absolutely amazing, and we're long overdue to talk about the wonderful world of small-scale cars. Get ready for a good time rambling about plastic models, diecast collectibles, RC cars, and more.

