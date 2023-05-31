It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. There are several debuts this week, but there are other things to discuss, depending on how things go. We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real-time.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

21 Photos

We'll also check out the new Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison off-road-focused pickup. It comes with parts like Multimatic front and rear jounce control dampers, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and power-locking front and rear differentials. Plus, there's a winch-capable, heavy-duty front bumper and 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is a new performance SUV. It packs a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that pumps out 626 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. This is enough to reach 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.

The new Volkswagen Golf R 333 is another new vehicle this week. As the name implies, it makes 333 metric horsepower or 328 hp, and VW plans to make 333 of them. This is the hottest hatch from the brand in a while.

