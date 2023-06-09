When Lexus launched the fifth-generation RX for 2023, the three-row RX L didn’t survive. It left the automaker without a smaller three-row offering, but that changes today with the introduction of the 2024 TX.

The Lexus TX will have three available powertrains when it launches. The TX 350 will use the 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It’s available in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The TX 500h, only available with Direct4 AWD and in the F Sport Performance grade, packs the 2.4-liter hybrid powertrain that makes 366 hp and 409 lb-ft of twist. The TX550h+ uses the 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid that produces 406 hp and will offer an estimated 33 miles of pure-electric range.

Lexus designed the TX to prioritize aerodynamic performance while wearing the new “Unified Grille.” Designers linked the narrow headlights with a subtle trim piece across the front. At the back, a full-width, L-shaped light bar stretches below the Lexus branding.

Trims And Specs

The 2024 TX will go on sale in four grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury, and F Sport Performance. Twenty-inch wheels are the factory spec for the Standard, Premium, and Luxury grades. Lexus will offer 22-inch options for the TX 350 Luxury, which are standard on the 550h+. The 500h F Sport trim also wears 22-inch rims with an exclusive design.

TX 350 TX 500h TX 550h+ Engine Turbo 2.4L Gas Turbo 2.4L Hybrid 3.5L V6 PHEV Transmission 8-Speed Auto 6-Speed Auto CVT Drivetrain FWD/AWD Direct4 AWD Direct4 AWD Horsepower 275 HP 366 HP 406 HP Torque 317 LB-FT 409 LB-FT N/A Fuel Economy (Manufacturer’s est. combined) 21 MPG 24 MPG 33 MPG, 33 miles electric range

Depending on the grade, it’ll come in one of seven exterior colors. The colors are Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito, and Celestial Silver Metallic.

Inside, Lexus offers an available 12.3-inch infotainment display and a head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Customers can upgrade to an optional 21-speaker Mark Levinson sounds system, which is available for all powertrains. The crossover has seven charging outlets and three power outlets.

Second-row captain’s chairs or a 60/40 split-folding bench are available. The two-seat layout is available with a removable second-row center console. The TX rides on the GA-K platform, which also underpins the new Toyota Grand Highlander. There are some similarities in the exterior and interior styling.

2024 TX 350 2022 RX 350 L Length 203.1 IN 196.9 IN Wheelbase 116.1 IN 109.8 IN Height 70.1 IN 67.3 IN Width 78.3 IN 74.6 IN (without mirrors) Cargo Space Behind Third Row 20.1 CU FT 6.21 CU FT Cargo Space W/Third Row Folded 57.4 CU FT 23.03 CU FT Cargo Space W/Second And Third Row Folded 97.0 CU FT 58.48 CU FT

WThe new TX is larger than the 2022 RX L. This equates to significantly more cargo capacity. The TX offers 20.1 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.4 cubic feet behind the second, and a whopping 97 cubic feet with both rows folded flat.

Price And Production

Lexus hasn’t revealed the TX’s price just yet. The three-row crossover is replacing the RX L that died with the launch of the completely redesigned 2023 version. The entry-level 2022 RX 350 L started at just under $50,000. However, the two-row RX price has crept up for 2023 and now starts at $49,450 (prices include the destination charges).

The new TX should slot between the new RX and the all-new 2024 GX that also launched today, which should start at around $60,000. With the 2023 RX already at $50,000, the TX could have a price tag in the low- to mid-$50,000 range.

Lexus will build the TX at its Indiana factory. The automaker specifically designed the crossover for the North American market, which will go on sale later this year. Lexus expects the TX 350 and 500h to go on sale this fall, with the TX 550h+ reaching dealers later.