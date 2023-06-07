It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. There are several debuts this week, but there are other things to discuss, depending on how things go. We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real-time.

It's just Bruce and Smith on the show this week.

We'll start by checking out the new Volvo EX30 compact crossover. It has an affordable starting price of $34,950 in the United States. It's available with either a single motor making 268 horsepower and 253 pound-feet or a dual-motor setup with 422 hp and 400 lb-ft.

The Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition will be another topic. This is how Chevy is saying goodbye to the nameplate ... at least for now.

The Ram Rampage is the brand's new, compact pickup for the South American market. Although, there are rumors about it eventually coming to the US.

We'll also discuss the story of a Finnish businessman who got a $129,400 fine for going 20 mph over the speed limit.

The final segment will be a cheap car challenge. The task this time will be finding a beat-up pickup truck to bash around off-road for no more than $3,000.

