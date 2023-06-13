The rumors were true – Toyota is indeed bringing back the Land Cruiser nameplate to the United States. A five-second clip published on social media is accompanied by a message all but confirming the moniker is hitting stateside once again: "Did you really think we'd be gone for long? The legend returns." As for the video itself, it shows vintage badges used by the venerable off-roader throughout the years.

That's all we get for the time being but it's enough to get excited about the LC's return. Since there are zero details about what shape it will take in the United States, all we can do is speculate for now. According to a report published last week by Automotive News, Toyota isn't actually bringing the LC300 that has been around for a couple of years in other markets. If you want that SUV, you'll need to step up to the mechanically related Lexus LX.

Instead, Toyota USA is allegedly planning to sell the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado. The smaller go-anywhere SUV could drop the "Prado" suffix in North America and ride on the same body-on-frame platform as the fullsize Land Cruiser. It will have a great deal in common with the recently unveiled Lexus GX while presumably being cheaper given the Toyota badge.

It is believed the new Land Cruiser Prado will be slightly longer, wider, and taller than the outgoing model. The ladder frame has been developed with electrification in mind, meaning it can be used for hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even pure EVs. Rumor has it there are plans to sell both the GX and Prado with a hybrid powertrain, with the latter said to receive an electrified 2.4-liter engine in Japan (at the very least).

The new GX is scheduled to go on sale in the United States at the beginning of next year, and logic tells us the Land Cruiser Prado will follow shortly considering Toyota has initiated the teaser campaign. A full reveal is expected to take place in the coming weeks to replace an aging product that has been around in some markets since late 2009.

It's not the only new rugged SUV announced for the United States as the Volkswagen Group will revive the Scout brand with purely electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck models in 2026.