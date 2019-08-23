What is there to say about a 591-horsepower station wagon? Your hosts say it all in this week's episode of the Motor1.com Podcast. Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff and writers Chris Bruce and Christopher Smith discuss the new Audi RS6 Avant wagon that promises to rekindle our love affair with the wagon.

It's a love affair that needs rekindling, as station wagons continue to shrink as a share of new cars sold. That's despite some excellent examples still on sale. Listen as the hosts each give their own explanation about what's happened to wagons in the U.S., while also sharing a few of their favorites. By the end, it's clear that a few carmakers are carrying the torch for wagons and deserve most of the credit for their continued existence.

As always, we end the show with our favorite segment, What We're Driving This Week. Smith continues his odyssey to find a replacement for his old Mazda6 hatchback, and encounters a Buick dealer that doesn't even know what it sells. Meanwhile, Neff is in the littlest of Jeeps but likes it a lot.

