Talking about official pricing for the 2020 Chevy Corvette was not the plan for episode #20. But our hosts received the information under strict embargo right before they were set to record. What was there to do but throw out the script and dig into the details of the mid-engine Corvette's pricing, trim levels, and features?

On this week's episode of the Motor1.com U.S. podcast, Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff, Senior Editor Greg Fink, and Writer Christopher Smith go through the new Corvette's pricing and options line by line, trim by trim. What they find is shocking – the new Corvette is perhaps the best performance bargain they've seen in the last decade, if not this century.

Starting with a base price that's far below what it was expected to be and an incredible list of standard equipment (for the first two trim levels, at least), the new Corvette's pricing takes a minute or two to sink in. The hosts are unabashedly impressed, though there are a few quibbles, particularly having to do with safety equipment.

As always, the episode ends with our favorite segment, What We're Driving This Week. Fink was piloting the former best-selling car in the country, Smith test drove another new contender to replace his old Mazda6, and Neff changed his tune about an iconic off-roader.

