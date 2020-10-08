What defines "cool?" When talking about cars, there are a few key identifiable characteristics that come to mind. A cool car needs to look good above all else – not just its exterior, but in the cabin as well. A cool car needs to perform well, offer the latest and greatest technology, and in some cases, come in at an affordable price. The term “cool” doesn't just apply to six-figure supercars (though, you'll find some here).

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the 25 coolest vehicles you can buy in 2020 and 2021 – and it's not just sports cars. There are a number of cool sedans, crossovers, and even pickup trucks on sale today or upcoming that will definitely turn heads while on the road. If you're in the market for something cool, use this as your definitive guide.

Coolest Cars

2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Cool Factor: James Bond's Car

Starting Price: $304,995

Technically the next James Bond film will have four Aston Martins on screen: A DBS Superleggera, a classic DB5, a V8 Vantage, and a Valhalla. And the baddies will probably drive Land Rover Defenders. But the 715-horsepower DBS Superleggera will be the star of the show, with Daniel Craig – aka James Bond himself – behind the wheel of it for the majority of the film. There's even a 007 Edition DBS to celebrate the on-screen achievement.

We've driven the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, and there's a reason this supercar is Bond's ride of choice. The V12-powered British coupe is supremely quick, able to hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds and top out at a mind-bending 211 miles per hour. It also makes our list of best-looking cars of 2020, for reasons that are obvious to anyone who has eyes.

Learn more about the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Cool Factor: Fastest Production Car

Starting Price: $4 Million

Did you expect the fastest car in the world to not make our list list? The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ officially broke the production car speed record in 2019, when it hit 304.8 miles per hour on a closed stretch of road in Nevada. That insane top speed makes the Chiron 300+ more than 27 mph faster than the fastest Koenigsegg, 54 mph faster than the fastest McLaren, and nearly 90 mph faster than the fastest Lambo.

Customers can take home their very own version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ for a cool $4 million. But there are two problems with buying one: Bugatti is limiting each of those customer cars to a measly 273 mph for safety reasons, and all 30 examples have already been accounted for. But hey, maybe you can snag one on the used market in a few years for double its original value.

Learn more about the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

2021 Bugatti Divo

Cool Factor: Most Expensive Production Car

Starting Price: $5.4 Million

Not only does Bugatti have the fastest car in the world with the Chiron Super Sport 300+, but the French brand also sells the most expensive car in the world: the new Divo. Based on the Chiron, the Bugatti Divo gets the brand's iconic quad-turbocharged W16 engine capable of 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet, giving it a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour sprint of 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 236 miles per hour.

But how much will all the limited-edition hypercar cost you? Bugatti asks about $5.4 million in the US for the rare Divo hypercar, with just 40 of them slated for production. But naturally, all of them are already accounted for; the brand started delivering the first few customer Divos in August.

Learn more about the Bugatti Divo.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Cool Factor: Best Bang For Your Buck

Starting Price: $58,900

Everyone loves the new C8 Corvette – it's extremely stylish and performance-oriented, and it even took home the lauded North American Car of the Year award in 2019. But the best thing about the new C8 Corvette is that it offers the best bang for your buck in the entire class. The coupe costs less than $60,000 to start, which makes it more affordable than any of its mid-engined alternatives.

Powering the new Chevrolet Corvette is a 6.2-liter V8 good for 495 horsepower and 465 pound-feet. That means the C8 can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds flat and on to a top speed of 194 mph.

Get pricing on the Chevrolet Corvette.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Cool Factor: Mega Muscle Car

Starting Price: $71,140

When talking about performance sedans, none are more powerful than the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. And for 2020, the faster four-door gets even meaner with the addition of a new Widebody model. The Charger Hellcat Widebody produces 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 196 miles per hour. This is one ferocious sedan.

Get pricing on the Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody.

2021 Honda Civic Type R

Cool Factor: Pocket Rocket

Starting Price: $37,495

There aren't as many great hot hatchbacks in the US as there used to be. Thankfully, the Civic Type R soldiers into 2021 as the unrivaled king (although the Hyundai Veloster N might have something to say about that). With a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a slick six-speed manual, the Civic Type R produces 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which lets it run to 60 miles per hour in less than 5.0 seconds.

Get pricing on the Honda Civic Type R.

2021 Hyundai Veloster

Cool Factor: Fun Car For Teens

Starting Price: $18,800

The high-powered Hyundai Veloster N is the obvious top dog when it comes to the tiny hatchback. But don't neglect the rest of the Veloster lineup so quickly. Even the base $18,000 Veloster is a fun car, while the 201-horsepower Turbo model offers many of the same thrills as the Veloster N, but at a fraction of the price. And if you do want to go all out on the Veloster N, you can take home the 275-hp hatch for just $27,000. All in all, the Hyundai Veloster is a cool option that's also attainable, which makes it great for young buyers.

Get pricing on the Hyundai Veloster.

2021 Genesis G80

Cool Factor: Stylish Family Sedan

Starting Price: $47,700

Genesis upped the style ante with the latest G80 sedan. The stunning four-door adopts the GV80 SUV's shield-shaped grille and gorgeous split headlight and taillight design. Plus it gets an all-new upscale interior with a unique steering wheel, massive 14.5-inch central display, and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 2021 Genesis G80 goes on sale later this year with a starting price of $47,700. It offers either a 2.5-liter inline-four engine good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet, or an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. Pricing and specs aside, it makes our list of coolest cars mainly for its stunning design.

Get pricing on the Genesis G80.

2021 Maserati MC20

Cool Factor: Return To Form

Starting Price: $210,000

Maserati hasn't had a true supercar since the departure of the MC12 in the mid-2000s. But now the Italian brand has returned to form with the arrival of the mid-engined MC20. A stunning and stylish two-door, the MC20 gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet, giving the sports car a 0-to-62 mile-per-hour sprint of just 2.9 seconds.

The Maserati MC20 hits dealerships sometime early next year, but all that newfound performance won't come cheap. The new MC20 starts at $210,000 before options. Still, it’s cool to see Maserati sell something other than SUVs and sedans again.

Learn more about the Maserati MC20.

2020 Mazda Miata

Cool Factor: Fun To Drive

Starting Price: $26,580

Maybe the Mazda Miata isn't everyone's definition of "cool," but spend five minutes behind the wheel and you'll understand what makes the pint-sized convertible so damn good. The Miata is one of the best-driver's cars on sale today, full stop. It's precise and composed, and with a more powerful 2.0-liter engine that debuted in 2019 – now producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet – the Miata is pretty quick, too.

The standard Miata soft top starts at $26,580 in the US for the 2020 model year, and the hard-top RF costs $33,045. And both models are great to drive out of the box. But if you want your Miata with a bit more performance, you can always opt for the Brembo / BBS package ($4,670), which tweaks the suspension and adds bolstered Recaro buckets.

Get pricing on the Mazda Miata.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Cool Factor: Most Tech-Loaded Interior

Starting Price: $95,000 (est.)

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is cool for a multitude of reasons, but in particular because it offers some of the most advanced in-car tech you'll find anywhere. A new 12.8-inch touchscreen is the centerpiece – replacing last year's 10.3-inch screen – and it replaces 27 knobs and dials from the previous model. There's also a new MBUX infotainment system, an updated "Hey, Mercedes" voice assistant now capable of recognizing up to 27 different languages, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a technological tour de force.

Get pricing on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

2020 Subaru BRZ tS

Cool Factor: Affordable Performance Car

Starting Price: $31,495

Even the base Subaru BRZ offers sublime performance at an affordable price, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 200 horsepower and a starting MSRP of $28,845. But the BRZ tS is a more-aggressive take on the two-door, sporting a massive carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer wing, 18-inch black wheels, and red accents draped atop the exterior, plus suspension upgrades that make the car even more agile. You can take home the sportier BRZ tS for just $31,495, which makes it a relative performance bargain for the segment.

Get pricing on the Subaru BRZ tS.

2020 Tesla Model 3

Cool Factor: Electric And Affordable

Starting Price: $37,990

As electric cars become more the norm, the Tesla Model 3 might be the best starting point for customers looking for their first battery-powered vehicle. The Model 3 offers much of the same advanced tech you get on other, more expensive Teslas, all wrapped in a futuristic package that won't break the bank. The Tesla Model 3 starts at $37,990 for the 2020 model year and offers 250 miles of range. But those wanting a bit more show and go can opt for the Long Range model, which starts at $46,990 and offers 322 miles of range, or the Performance model, which costs $54,990 and offers 299 miles of range.

Learn more about the Tesla Model 3.

Coolest SUVs

2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition

Cool Factor: Limited Edition And Gorgeous

Starting Price: $50,000 (est.)

Recently Acura rolled out a line of limited PMC (or, Performance Manufacturing Center) cars, hand-built at the same factory in Ohio where the company builds the NSX supercar. For a while, Acura limited the PMC treatment to the TLX sedan and MDX three-row crossover – but now the smaller RDX is getting the same custom treatment. And it sports a sharp new color to go with it.

The Acura RDX PMC Edition gets a host of visual upgrades that include 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround, black chrome exhaust finishers, and a stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint job borrowed from the NSX. Plus it gets the same turbocharged 272-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the rest of the RDX range.

Get pricing on the Acura RDX PMC Edition.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed

Cool Factor: Fastest SUV

Starting Price: $245,000

What's cooler than owning the fastest SUV on the planet? The 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed is exactly that, producing 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet from a massive 6.0-liter W12 engine. That gives the Bentayga a 0-to-60 time of just 3.9 seconds and an unrivaled top speed of 190 miles per hour. Naturally, all that speed will cost you; Bentley asks $245,000 for the Bentayga Speed in the US. Expect the potent SUV to hit Bentley dealers in the first half of 2021.

Learn more about the Bentley Bentayga Speed.

2021 Ford Bronco

Cool Factor: Rugged And Retro

Starting Price: $28,500

The legend is back. Ford introduced the new Bronco (and the smaller Bronco Sport) this year, complete with retro cues, rugged capabilities, and an optional 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine that makes 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet. And the new Bronco is certifiably cool. The rugged SUV officially hits dealerships early next year with a starting price of $28,500 for the two-door model, and $33,200 for the four-door.

Learn more about the 2021 Ford Bronco.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Cool Factor: Electric Performance Crossover

Starting Price: $42,895

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first fully electric crossover. And based on our short time with it, the battery-powered SUV does not disappoint. The base Mustang Mach-E gets 266 horsepower and a driving range of up to 230 miles, while the GT model offers a whopping 459 horsepower and can hit 60 in just about 3.5 seconds. Based on those performance figures alone, the electric Mach-E certainly lives up to the Mustang name.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E arrives in dealerships next year with a reasonable starting price of $42,895 for the rear-wheel-drive Select model, while the First Edition starts at $58,300. The GT should cost more than $60,000, but that version doesn't arrive in dealers until later in 2021.

Learn more about the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

2021 Kia Telluride

Cool Factor: Stylish Family SUV

Starting Price: $31,990

The Kia Telluride is one of the best three-row crossovers you can buy today. It's nice to drive, upscale inside, and relatively affordable with a starting price of just $31,990. Plus it just looks cool; the boxy, rugged styling gives this family crossover a distinctive, capable look that you won't find anywhere else in the class. The brand-synonymous “tiger nose” grille and upright, rectangular headlights offer a tapered look up front, while the “TELLURIDE” lettering on the trunk gives it a more rugged look.

As mentioned, the Kia Telluride starts at just $31,990 for 2021, while the Telluride S costs $34,390, the EX asks $37,390, and the range-topping SX model costs $42,190. And now available for 2021 is a new Nightfall Edition, which adds black accents, badging, and wheels for an additional $1,300.

Get pricing on the Kia Telluride.

2021 Lamborghini Urus

Cool Factor: The Lamborghini Of SUVs

Starting Price: $207,326

The Lamborghini Urus is a high-powered, aggressively styled SUV that just reeks of cool. It's the second Lamborghini SUV ever produced (if you count the LM002 from the 1990s), and gets a twin-turbocharged V8 that churns out 641 horsepower, which means it can rocket to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 189 miles per hour (just shy of the Bentayga's top speed). The Lamborghini Urus is pricey, though; the Italian SUV starts at $207,326 in the US before options.

Learn more about the Lamborghini Urus.

2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Cool Factor: Most Luxurious Interior

Starting Price: $382,000

Few manufacturers give off an instant cool factor as much as Rolls-Royce does. And the Cullinan Black Badge SUV might be the coolest vehicle the brand currently builds. Based on the Cullinan, the brand's first SUV, the Black Badge model ups the cool factor with more power – bumping the figure from 573 horses to 600 – more style, and a cabin built for a king.

The inside of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is opulence defined, as we experienced when driving it. New features like a “Technical Fiber” trim (the company’s name for fancy carbon fiber) comes standard, a new Forge Yellow leather option covers the seats, and looks exceptional alongside the upgraded black accents. And above you, the brand's signature Starlight headliner makes its presence known. If you can swing it, the $382,000 Cullinan Black Badge is one of the most upscale SUVs available anywhere.

Learn more about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

Coolest Trucks

2020 Ford F-150 Raptor

Cool Factor: Toughest Off-Road Truck

Starting Price: $53,455

There is no truck as tough as the Ford F-150 Raptor (except maybe the next one on this list). Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 engine, the Raptor produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, able to propel it to 60 miles per hour in 6.0 seconds flat. Pair that to an off-road–focused suspension, knobby off-road tires, and a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, and the Ford Raptor is capable of taking on any terrain. For 2020, the F-150 Raptor starts at $53,455 in the US.

Get pricing on the Ford F-150 Raptor.

2021 Ram TRX

Cool Factor: Most Powerful Truck

Starting Price: $69,995

The new Ram TRX is the fastest factory truck you can buy right now. It outguns every other pickup with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 good 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet, able to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds. Plus it packs Raptor-rivaling levels of off-road capability, including a Dana 60 solid rear axle with an electronic-locking rear differential, and massive 35-inch tall off-road tires. But the Ram TRX is a bit pricier than the rival Raptor.

The 2021 Ram TRX starts at $69,995 in the US, not including a $1,695 destination charge. There's also a Launch Edition version of the TRX – limited to just 702 examples – that comes loaded with beadlock-capable wheels, Harman Kardon 19-speaker audio, and a panoramic roof. That version costs $90,315.

Learn more about the 2021 Ram TRX.

2021 Rivian R1T

Cool Factor: First Fully Electric Pickup

Starting Price: $69,900

Rivian wowed the world with the introduction of the electric R1T pickup a few years ago. And while we're still waiting for the battery-powered truck to reach production – which we expect next year – there's no denying the Rivian's cool factor. Not only does the company promise it will be the first electric pickup to market, but the R1T looks sharp, offers up to 754 horsepower, and has a unique “Tank Turn” feature that you can't get on any other truck currently. The Rivian R1T will be a bit pricey, though, with a starting MSRP of $69,900.

Learn more about the Rivian R1T.

2021 Tesla Cybertruck

Cool Factor: Futuristic And Electric

Starting Price: $39,900

The Tesla Cybertruck is not a traditional pickup, but that's what makes it so interesting. With Blade Runner–esque styling and a stainless steel exterior, the Cybertruck promises a 0-to-60 time of 2.9 seconds with the tri-motor all-wheel-drive model and a driving range of more than 500 miles. The base single-motor rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck, meanwhile, promises a 0-to-60 time of under 6.5 seconds and a range of 250-plus miles – but it's also the most affordable, with a starting price of $39,900. Interesting buyers can pre-order the Cybertruck on the Tesla website, but production versions won't start rolling out until sometime next year.

Learn more about the Tesla Cybertruck.

2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Cool Factor: Most Rugged Mid-Sizer

Starting Price: $43,995

There are a few rugged mid-size trucks to choose from, but none tougher than the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. Based on the already capable Colorado ZR2, the Bison upgrade adds new dampers, increases the ride height by 1.25 inches, and adds meaty 35-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires. Plus there are two punchy engine options to choose from: either a 3.6-liter V-6 with 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel capable of 186 horsepower and 369 pound-feet.

Get pricing on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.

