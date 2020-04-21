After we reported a speculated bigger 2.5-liter engine for the Hyundai quirky hatchback, the South Korean marque has unveiled an enhanced 2020 Veloster N. The performance version of the Hyundai Veloster doesn't get a bigger mill as rumored, but it does get a new transmission for increased performance to induce "driver grin," following Hyundai's teaser last week.

We're talking about Hyundai's N DCT – an all-new 8-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox that's debuting in the 2020 Veloster N. The operative word here is wet, so expect the new transmission to be more apt for high-torque applications.

In fact, the Veloster N's new N DCT has increased the front-wheel-drive hatchback's torque by seven percent, from 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) to 278 pound-feet (377 Newton-meters). This is coming from the same turbocharged 2.0L that produces 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and up to 275 hp (205 kW) with the Performance Package.

According to Hyundai, the increased torque comes from the N Grin Shift (NGS) tech – yes, that's the name – which allows turbo overboost and maximized transmission response for 20 seconds. The new transmission also comes with N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) – both controlling the gear shifts depending on what the situation demands.

All of these transmission gizmos are controlled through the 8-inch infotainment system that's paired with a set of JBL premium sound system.

To match the new transmission, the Nürburgring-developed Veloster also comes with an option to upgrade to N Light Sports Bucket Seats. Apart from being lighter by 2 kilograms, the track-ready seat option has an illuminated logo at the upper side of the backrest for added aesthetics. Speaking of aesthetics, the new Veloster N doesn't come with exterior deviations from before.

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N will go on sale in South Korea this April, with other markets to follow.